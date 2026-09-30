Zakir Hasanov meets UK, Slovak defense officials at ADEX 2026

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Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with defense officials from the United Kingdom and Slovakia as part of the 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026), Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to Report, citing the Ministry of Defense, Hasanov said Azerbaijan remained interested in cooperation with the United Kingdom and Slovakia in all areas, particularly defense and security, and expressed satisfaction with the current state of these relations.

UK Minister of State for Defence Lord Vernon Coaker and Slovak Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Robert Kaliňák expressed satisfaction with their visit to Azerbaijan and participation in the exhibition.

They noted that cooperation between Azerbaijan's defense structures and their countries was developing positively in areas including military education, military-technical innovation and other fields.

During the meetings, the ministers discussed future plans for cooperation in defense and security, as well as military and military-technical fields, and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.