Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Report captures scenic views of Vangli village in Aghdara

    Multimedia
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 21:40
    Report captures scenic views of Vangli village in Aghdara

    Vangli village in Azerbaijan's Aghdara district is one of the country's picturesque locations, known for its rich natural surroundings, forests and mountain landscapes.

    Nestled among the mountains, the village brings together history and nature and preserves traces of centuries past.

    Vangli is notable not only for its ancient history, but also as one of the places that preserves the historical and cultural heritage of Karabakh.

    Report correspondents captured footage from the village:

    Report captures scenic views of Vangli village in Aghdara
    Report captures scenic views of Vangli village in Aghdara
    Report captures scenic views of Vangli village in Aghdara
    Report captures scenic views of Vangli village in Aghdara

    Vangli Village Karabakh
    Photo
    Video
    Tarixlə təbiətin qovuşduğu Vəngli – Ağdərədən möhtəşəm görüntülər
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    23:57

    Rubio to discuss strengthening defense cooperation with three European countries

    Other countries
    23:43
    Photo
    Video

    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes

    Foreign policy
    23:39

    US waives rights conditions for $320 million in military aid to Egypt, letter shows

    Other countries
    23:28
    Photo

    Agil Gurbanov holds series of meetings within ADEX-2026 exhibition

    Military
    23:10

    Death toll from avalanche in Himalayas rises to 15

    Other countries
    22:50
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, EU officials discuss partnership, regional issues

    Foreign policy
    22:32
    Photo

    Heydar Aliyev Center illuminated in colors of Chinese flag

    Foreign policy
    22:09
    Photo

    Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League

    Football
    21:52

    Azerbaijan reaffirms unwavering support for UN decolonization efforts

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed