Report captures scenic views of Vangli village in Aghdara
Multimedia
- 30 September, 2026
- 21:40
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Vangli village in Azerbaijan's Aghdara district is one of the country's picturesque locations, known for its rich natural surroundings, forests and mountain landscapes.
Nestled among the mountains, the village brings together history and nature and preserves traces of centuries past.
Vangli is notable not only for its ancient history, but also as one of the places that preserves the historical and cultural heritage of Karabakh.
Report correspondents captured footage from the village:
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