"Qelem" publishing house issues 3 new books for young readers

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Publisher "Qelem" (Pen) continues the publication of books for young readers.

Books published for young readers in their leisure time, strengthening reading skills and improving outlook.

Report informs for this purpose publishing house put up for sale a book with another three series, including the series "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles". According to the publishing house, the book can be an excellent exercise for the brain of young readers: Now, children can read about the adventures of favorite character Caillou in native language.

"Qelem" issued book about the adventures of another favorite hero - Dora in the Azerbaijani language.

Publications purchased from the publishers "Nickelodeon" and "Chouttepublishing" and the copyright belongs to the publisher in Azerbaijan "Qelem".

The publisher said that these books will help instil not only reading, but also have a positive influence on the formation of artistic taste and the expansion of outlook.