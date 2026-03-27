Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Jean Jaspersen‑Naegele praises Karabakh's development and heritage

    Karabakh
    • 27 March, 2026
    • 18:25
    Jean Jaspersen‑Naegele praises Karabakh's development and heritage

    Large-scale infrastructure projects, new roads and tunnels, as well as the preservation of cultural traditions in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, are drawing strong interest from international travelers, German traveler Jean Jaspersen‑Naegele, who is visiting Azerbaijan's liberated territories as part of an international travelers' group, told Report.

    "This is my first trip to Karabakh, but I had been to Azerbaijan in 2006. The country has changed enormously over the past 20 years," she noted.

    She emphasized that one of the most striking moments was discovering the region's culture: "Visiting the Carpet Museum and the Ceramics Museum was a real discovery. Seeing national costumes and learning about the cultural features of the region was extremely fascinating," Jaspersen‑Naegele added.

    She also expressed her intention to return: "Azerbaijan is a country where construction is constantly underway. I would like to come back after some time and witness what else has been created."

    On March 26, under the leadership of Harry Mitsidis, a British citizen of Greek origin and founder of NomadMania club, an international group of travelers began their trip to Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangazur. The delegation includes 79 travelers from 37 countries, making it the largest international group to visit these regions so far.

    Jean Jaspersen‑Naegele International travelers Azerbaijan's liberated territories NomadMania club Harry Mitsidis
    Almaniyadan olan səyyah: Qarabağ tikinti işlərinin templəri və ənənələrin qorunması ilə heyran edir
    Путешественница из Германии: Карабах впечатляет темпами строительства и сохранением традиций

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