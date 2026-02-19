Belarus and Azerbaijan discuss joint projects in Karabakh
Karabakh
- 19 February, 2026
- 15:13
Belarusian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dmitry Pinevich has visited the Aghdam Industrial Park, the embassy said in a post in social media.
According to Report, it was noted that during the visit, he discussed issues of cooperation between Belarus and Azerbaijan in implementing joint projects in the liberated territories.
