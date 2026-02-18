Unified operational coordination mechanism to be activated for WUF13

The 8th meeting of the Interagency Airport Commission on Aviation Security was held on February 17, 2026, at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Report informs, citing the airport.

The meeting was attended by representatives of AZCON Holding, Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, the State Civil Aviation Agency, relevant entities operating in the field of air transport, respective state authorities, and senior management of other aviation stakeholders.

Within the framework of the meeting, the current state of the national aviation security system was reviewed. The implementation of risk-based approach principles, optimization of interagency operational coordination, and continuous monitoring of compliance with international standards were identified as key priorities. An agreement was reached on the adoption of additional preventive measures aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of security procedures and the management of operational risks.

One of the main topics of discussion was the preparation for the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku in May this year. During the Forum period, the implementation of an enhanced security regime, uninterrupted management of passenger and delegation movements, as well as the activation of a unified operational coordination mechanism among all relevant authorities are envisaged.

At the conclusion of the meeting, priority action areas were defined to further strengthen institutional cooperation in the field of security, ensure a high level of readiness during international events, and implement proactive management of strategic risks.