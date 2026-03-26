Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Russian humanitarian aid to Iran arrives at Azerbaijan's Qaradagh station

    Infrastructure
    • 26 March, 2026
    • 10:05
    Russian humanitarian aid to Iran arrives at Azerbaijan's Qaradagh station

    The cargo train of Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry (EMERCOM), consisting of 31 wagons and carrying humanitarian aid to Iran, has arrived at the Qaradagh station of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) CJSC.

    According to Report, the humanitarian aid, consisting of medicines, weighs more than 300 tons.

    On March 12, Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations sent more than 13 tons of humanitarian aid – medicines and medical supplies – to Iran via Azerbaijan.

    Meanwhile, on March 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a phone call to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, expressing gratitude for Azerbaijan's prompt assistance in evacuating Russian citizens from Iran and for facilitating the transit of humanitarian aid through Azerbaijani territory.

    On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. As a result, Iran"s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials were killed. Following this, Iran began striking targets not only in Israel but also at US and allied military bases located in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus.

    Russian humanitarian aid to Iran arrives at Azerbaijan's Qaradagh station
    Russian humanitarian aid to Iran arrives at Azerbaijan's Qaradagh station
    Russian humanitarian aid to Iran arrives at Azerbaijan's Qaradagh station
    Russian humanitarian aid to Iran arrives at Azerbaijan's Qaradagh station
    Russian humanitarian aid to Iran arrives at Azerbaijan's Qaradagh station
    Russian humanitarian aid to Iran arrives at Azerbaijan's Qaradagh station

    humanitarian aid to Iran Azerbaijan Railways CJSC US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    Photo
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    Rusiyanın İrana göndərdiyi humanitar yardım "Qaradağ" stansiyasına çatıb
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    Российский гуманитарный груз для Ирана прибыл на станцию "Гарадаг"

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