National low-cost carrier will be established in Azerbaijan

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting of the Board of CJSC Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has considered to create Azerbaijan's own low-cost carrier.

Report was informed at the AZAL press service, the new low-cost carrier, which was named BUTA Airways, will be part of the CJSC Azerbaijan Airlines and will be a 100-percent owned subsidiary company of AZAL.

The airline will be based at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

BUTA Airways will have its own fleet on the basis of Embraer aircrafts in its own livery, its own staff and independent tariff policy.

It should be noted that the civil aviation business is very complicated and specific, and any major changes take time. There are so many nuances in functioning of the budget airline. Currently, active work is underway on all aspects. It is expected that BUTA AIRWAYS will begin flights in autumn 2017.

Large-scale work to reduce air tickets prices is carried out on the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev. Flights to 13 popular destinations are operated under AZALJET brand since March this year. Sales and flight scheme on these flights is close to low-cost airlines, that is, passengers have a choice of several services in the form of paid options.

At the moment, base rate for all AZALJET flights, including all taxes and fees, starts from 49 euros. This is one of the most competitive prices among all airlines flying to Azerbaijan.