Marine cargo traffic in Azerbaijan up over 5%
Infrastructure
- 19 January, 2026
- 18:09
In 2025, the volume of cargo transported by sea in Azerbaijan amounted to nearly 9.09 million tons, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.
According to data, this represents an increase of 468,000 tons or 5.4% compared to 2024
Some 47.5% of the cargo consisted of petroleum products.
Last year, the total volume of cargo transportation in Azerbaijan stood at 243.2 million tons, of which 3.7% was carried by sea.
During the reporting period, the number of passengers transported by sea decreased by 2,900 people or 10.2% compared to the same period in 2024, amounting to 25,500 passengers.
