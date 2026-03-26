Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Fuat Oktay: Middle Corridor's role growing

    Infrastructure
    • 26 March, 2026
    • 10:34
    Fuat Oktay: Middle Corridor's role growing

    Considering how uncertainty in the Strait of Hormuz affects global markets and transport corridors, the importance of the Middle Corridor project is increasing under current conditions, Former Turkish Vice President and MP Fuat Oktay told Report.

    Oktay stated that Türkiye believes the Middle Corridor project will become central and highly significant.

    "Especially the development route starting from the Persian Gulf, passing through Iraq, and extending to Türkiye has shown how critical it is.

    The pipelines from Qatar and other oil‑producing countries being transported again through Türkiye to other destinations further increase our country"s attractiveness," the MP noted.

    He explained that this opens new windows of opportunity for Türkiye, though how these opportunities are utilized is another matter. In this context, Oktay emphasized that both the Zangazur Corridor and the Middle Corridor hold special importance for Türkiye in terms of connectivity.

    "We hope that the turmoil and chaos in the region will not last long and that the issues will be resolved," he said.

    Fuat Oktay Middle Corridor Escalation in Middle East Zangazur corridor Strait of Hormuz Persian Gulf
    Türkiyənin keçmiş vitse-prezidenti: İndiki şəraitdə "Orta Dəhliz"in əhəmiyyəti daha da artmaqdadır
    Фуад Октай: На фоне региональной ситуации возрастает значимость Среднего коридора

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