    Container traffic on Trans-Caucasian Int'l Transport Route to grow to 300,000 TEU by 2029

    Infrastructure
    • 10 March, 2026
    • 12:23
    Container traffic on Trans-Caucasian Int'l Transport Route to grow to 300,000 TEU by 2029

    By 2029, container traffic along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) is planned to increase to 300,000 TEUs, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

    Approximately 77,000 TEUs were transported along the route by the end of 2025.

    Over the past seven years, the total volume of traffic along the TITR has increased almost fivefold – from 0.8 million to 4.5 million tons per year, marking an important step in strengthening the route's role as a key link in global logistics.

    Traffic along the route has demonstrated steady growth: 759,000 tons in 2019, 783,000 tons in 2020, 586,000 tons in 2021, 1.485 million tons in 2022, 2.764 million tons in 2023, 4.484 million tons in 2024, and 4.119 million tons in 2025.

    "The Trans-Caspian Route is a well-established multimodal transport artery connecting China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, the Caucasus countries, Turkey, and European markets. The growth in traffic is the result of infrastructure expansion and the strengthening of strategic partnerships between participating countries and transport operators," the agency emphasized.

    The Ministry of Transport notes that the simplified customs procedures, the implementation of the "single window" principle, and the reduction of cargo delivery times have been key factors in the route's development. While previously the delivery time was 28-32 days, this has now been reduced to 13-17 days.

    Kazakhstan transport ministry Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR)
    Orta Dəhlizlə konteyner daşımaları 2029-cu ilə qədər 300 min TEU-ya qədər artırılacaq
    Контейнерные перевозки по ТМТМ к 2029 году вырастут до 300 тыс. TEU

