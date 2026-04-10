Cargo transportation by ferry vessels owned by ASCO increased in March

The volume of cargo transported in March 2026 by ferry vessels owned by Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC (ASCO), a company under AZCON Holding, increased compared to the same period last year, Report informs, citing ASCO.

During the specified period, growth was observed in both rail wagon and truck transportation.

Specifically, while 2,811 rail wagons were transported by ferry vessels in March 2025, this figure rose to 3,438 in the same month of 2026. This represents an increase of 627 units, or 22.3%.

A positive trend was also recorded in truck and automotive transportation. While 2,478 trucks and vehicles were transported in March last year, this figure reached 2,516 in the corresponding period of the current year, marking an increase of 38 units, or 1.53%.

The volume of transportation also increased in tonnage terms. In March 2025, the volume of rail wagon transportation amounted to 175,697 tonnes, while in March 2026 it rose to 212,025 tonnes. This indicates an increase of 36,328 tonnes, or 20.7%.

At the same time, the volume of trucks and vehicles increased from 64,656 tonnes to 67,554 tonnes, which corresponds to a growth of 2,898 tonnes, or 4.48%.