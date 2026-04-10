The Milli Majlis (Parliament of Azerbaijan) adopted in the first reading a bill on tightening liability for terrorist activities.

As per Report, the corresponding amendments to the Criminal Code and the law "On Combating Terrorism" were adopted at today's plenary session of the Milli Majlis.

According to the document, a new Article 214-4 is introduced into the Criminal Code, providing for criminal liability for the creation of a terrorist organization or leading it - from 10 to 14 years of imprisonment. For participation in such an organization or membership in it, a punishment of imprisonment for a term of 7 to 12 years is proposed.

At the same time, the possibility of exemption from liability is provided: if a person timely notifies the authorities or otherwise helps prevent crimes and identify those involved, and their actions do not constitute another crime.

Amendments are also being made to articles concerning the financing of terrorism and public incitement to it, as well as to the relevant law.

In addition, Article 282 of the Criminal Code (sabotage) is being updated: new targets are included, such as critical information infrastructure, energy, transport, and telecommunications. It is separately noted that the methods of committing sabotage will now also include the use of artificial intelligence technologies and specialized software.

The bill also expands the list of aggravating circumstances, including the commission of crimes by an organized group, under conditions of a state of emergency or martial law, mass unrest, as well as the abuse of official position or causing grave consequences.