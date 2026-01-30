Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    Azerbaijan to issue commemorative coins highlighting cultural heritage

    Infrastructure
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 17:07
    Azerbaijan to issue commemorative coins highlighting cultural heritage

    Azerbaijan plans to release a series of silver commemorative coins dedicated to the country"s cultural heritage sites.

    According to Report, this initiative is part of the Action Plan for the Declaration of 2026 as the Year of Urban Planning and Architecture in the Republic of Azerbaijan, approved by a decree from President Ilham Aliyev.

    The silver commemorative coins will feature examples of Azerbaijan"s immovable cultural heritage, including sites listed as UNESCO World Heritage.

    The responsible bodies for the project are the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (through the National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO), the Ministry of Culture, and the State Tourism Agency.

    Additionally, the plan includes the digitization of information on historical and architectural monuments.

    silver coins cultural heritage Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycanın mədəni irs nümunələrini əks etdirən gümüş xatirə sikkələr hazırlanacaq
    В Азербайджане выпустят серию памятных монет о культурном наследии

    Latest News

    20:15

    President dismisses head of Garadagh district executive authority

    Domestic policy
    20:07

    President Ilham Aliyev signs order on awarding Presidential Prizes to Youth

    Domestic policy
    20:02

    Israel declares South African chargé d'affaires persona non grata

    Other countries
    19:36
    Photo

    Japan awards Azerbaijani teacher with highest national order

    Foreign policy
    19:32

    Belgian ambassador says Azerbaijan-EU transport partnership benefits entire region

    Infrastructure
    19:17
    Photo

    Baku hosts media session on preparations for WUF13

    Media
    19:03

    Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss preparations for WUF13 in Baku

    Foreign policy
    18:54

    Norwegian ambassador thanks Ilham Aliyev after credential ceremony

    Foreign policy
    18:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank, UnionPay sign MoU

    Finance
    All News Feed