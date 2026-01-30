Azerbaijan to issue commemorative coins highlighting cultural heritage

Azerbaijan plans to release a series of silver commemorative coins dedicated to the country"s cultural heritage sites.

According to Report, this initiative is part of the Action Plan for the Declaration of 2026 as the Year of Urban Planning and Architecture in the Republic of Azerbaijan, approved by a decree from President Ilham Aliyev.

The silver commemorative coins will feature examples of Azerbaijan"s immovable cultural heritage, including sites listed as UNESCO World Heritage.

The responsible bodies for the project are the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (through the National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO), the Ministry of Culture, and the State Tourism Agency.

Additionally, the plan includes the digitization of information on historical and architectural monuments.