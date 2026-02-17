Azerbaijan and Jordan discuss joint urban development projects

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Jordan, Shahin Abdullayev, and the Mayor of the Greater Amman Municipality, Yousef Al-Shawarbeh, discussed opportunities for cooperation in urban governance and city planning during a meeting.

According to Report, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Jordan said in a post on X that the sides exchanged views on prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Jordan in the fields of urban development and municipal governance, as well as the implementation of joint projects.