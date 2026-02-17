Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Azerbaijan and Jordan discuss joint urban development projects

    Infrastructure
    • 17 February, 2026
    • 15:53
    Azerbaijan and Jordan discuss joint urban development projects

    Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Jordan, Shahin Abdullayev, and the Mayor of the Greater Amman Municipality, Yousef Al-Shawarbeh, discussed opportunities for cooperation in urban governance and city planning during a meeting.

    According to Report, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Jordan said in a post on X that the sides exchanged views on prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Jordan in the fields of urban development and municipal governance, as well as the implementation of joint projects.

    Azərbaycan və İordaniya şəhərsalma sahəsində birgə layihələri müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Иордания обсудили совместные проекты в сфере градостроительства

