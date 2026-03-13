Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    US deploys Ukrainian-made interceptor drones to Middle East

    Other countries
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 22:06
    US deploys Ukrainian-made interceptor drones to Middle East

    The Pentagon has sent 10,000 Ukrainian-developed interceptor drones to the Middle East to counter Iranian attacks, US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll told Bloomberg, according to Report.

    The drones, named Merops and equipped with artificial intelligence systems, were deployed within five days of the start of the operation against Iran.

    Driscoll explained that the Merops drones were designed under the Eagle initiative as a modular platform capable of operating in swarms and autonomously identifying high-priority targets. The design documentation and software were developed in Ukraine, while serial production was established at industrial facilities in US allied countries to minimize risks to production sites and accelerate output.

    Earlier, US President Donald Trump told Fox News that the US does not require Ukraine's assistance in countering Iranian attacks.

    US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed a large-scale retaliatory operation, striking targets in Israel, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

    Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    ABŞ Yaxın Şərqə Ukrayna istehsalı olan dron əleyhinə vasitələr göndərib
    США направили на Ближний Восток дроны-перехватчики украинской разработки

    Latest News

    22:47

    East Timor President José Ramos-Horta concludes his visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    22:38
    Photo

    Another 28 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan – UPDATED

    Domestic policy
    22:35

    Erdogan: Türkiye's airspace security fully under control

    Region
    22:06

    US deploys Ukrainian-made interceptor drones to Middle East

    Other countries
    21:41

    Iran allows two more tankers bound for India to pass through Strait of Hormuz

    Region
    21:28

    WSJ: Pentagon chief approves deployment of Marines to Middle East

    Other countries
    21:23

    Pezeshkian outlines key tasks facing Iranian government

    Region
    21:18
    Photo

    Parliamentarians from Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye visit Kazakhstan

    Foreign policy
    21:06

    SOCAR, Pertamina discuss cooperation

    Energy
    All News Feed