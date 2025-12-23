AZAL prints 500 commemorative stamps for J2-8243 flight

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has initially printed 500 postage stamps commemorating the J2-8243 flight from Baku to Grozny, AZAL Vice President Ilham Amirov told journalists.

According to Report, he noted that the sale price of the stamp will be set by Azerpost, depending on demand and circumstances. "Symbolically, about 500 copies have been printed. If demand grows, the circulation may increase," Amirov said.

The vice president added that the stamp, produced jointly by AZAL and Azerpost, features the infinity symbol and the flight number.

"This stamp will circulate worldwide and help inform people about the incident. Proceeds from sales will be directed to the children of the victims" families, particularly for their education, and will also be used for social support purposes," he said.