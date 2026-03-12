The Mammad Suleymanov engineering-geological vessel of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), a company under AZCON Holding, is participating in seabed research operations carried out at the Goshadash field, located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, Report informs, referring to the ASCO.

Prior to the commencement of the works, the vessel was supplied with the necessary equipment at Garadagh Port as part of preparations for the project.

The Mammad Suleymanov vessel is designed to conduct engineering-geological seabed surveys and prepare engineering-geological plans to support the construction of stationary offshore hydrotechnical structures and the positioning of floating drilling units on the continental shelf.

Using the vessel, the geological structure of the upper layer of sedimentary rocks at sea depths of up to 300 meters is studied by seismo-acoustic methods, while soil samples are also collected.

The Mammad Suleymanov vessel has a length of 45 meters, a beam of 9 meters and a moulded depth of 5 meters.