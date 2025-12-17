Applications now open for WUF13 Urban Expo

Applications are now open for the WUF13 Urban Expo, and exhibitors have until March 31, 2026, to apply for a spot at one of the world's most dynamic stages for urban innovation, Report informs via AZERTAC.

The WUF13 Urban Expo will bring together global exhibitors to present practical solutions for today's most urgent urban challenges, from adequate housing and basic services to climate resilience, digital innovation and inclusive growth.

This edition introduces two new feature spaces designed to spark learning and collaboration.

The Academy Campus, which will bring together masterclasses, research exchanges, case studies and hands-on co-creation sessions - all connected to the challenges raised in the WUF13 dialogues, as well as the Startup Pavilion, a dedicated showcase for emerging ventures advancing tech-enabled, scalable and climate-smart urban and housing solutions.

The Urban Expo welcomes a wide range of exhibitors, including national and city delegations to UN agencies, development banks, civil society, academia, foundations, businesses and innovators.

Submit your application before 31 March 2026. For more detailed information, please visit the Urban Expo site and review the exhibition guidelines.