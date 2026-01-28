15 kilometers of micromobility lanes built in Baku in 2025

In 2025 alone, 15 streets and avenues, as well as 2 areas in Baku, Azerbaijan, saw the construction of 15 kilometers of micromobility lanes, bringing the total network length to 60 km, according to Anar Rzayev, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA), Report informs.

Rzayev shared this insight during a roundtable dedicated to the implementation of the State Program on Improving Transport Infrastructure in Baku and Surrounding Areas for 2025–2030.

He noted that bicycle paths are being gradually interconnected to establish a continuous micromobility lane: "Since the infrastructure was introduced, micromobility modes have been ordered more than 4.5 million times, covering a total distance of 13 million kilometers. Safety barriers have been installed to eliminate conflict points with cars, and bicycle sections have been added at traffic lights. Work in this direction continues."

Additionally, 700 parking spaces for scooters and 564 for bicycles have been set up across the capital, the official noted.