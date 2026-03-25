Steel pipe production in Azerbaijan falls by 11%

In January–February 2026, 23,200d tons of steel pipes were produced in Azerbaijan.

Report, citing the State Statistics Committee, informs that this is 11% less compared to the same period last year.

As of March 1, finished product inventories in the country amounted to 5,200 tons.

In 2025, Azerbaijan produced 214,000 tons of steel pipes, which was 95% more than in 2024.