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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Opponents of Azerbaijani teams for round VII of Chess Olympiad revealed

    Individual sports
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 09:46
    Opponents of Azerbaijani teams for round VII of Chess Olympiad revealed

    The next opponents of the Azerbaijani national teams at the 46th World Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, have been revealed.

    According to Report, the men's team will face Greece in Round VII.

    The women's team will take on opponents from Armenia.

    The Round VII matches will take place on September 23. After six rounds, the men's team is 12th with 10 points, while the women's team is ninth with 10 points.

    The World Chess Olympiad consists of 11 rounds under the Swiss system and will conclude on September 27.

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