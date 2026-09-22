Opponents of Azerbaijani teams for round VII of Chess Olympiad revealed
Individual sports
- 22 September, 2026
- 09:46
The next opponents of the Azerbaijani national teams at the 46th World Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, have been revealed.
According to Report, the men's team will face Greece in Round VII.
The women's team will take on opponents from Armenia.
The Round VII matches will take place on September 23. After six rounds, the men's team is 12th with 10 points, while the women's team is ninth with 10 points.
The World Chess Olympiad consists of 11 rounds under the Swiss system and will conclude on September 27.
Latest News
20:42
Video
Trump says Aliyev credited him with Azerbaijan-Armenia settlementForeign policy
20:33
Pakistan security forces kill six militants in BalochistanOther countries
20:29
Two wanted FETÖ members detained in AnkaraRegion
20:11
MP: Mining program to bring Azerbaijan over 1 billion manats a yearIndustry
19:48
New US sanctions lead to suspension of Iranian flights to AzerbaijanInfrastructure
19:45
Jeyhun Bayramov attends opening of UN General Assembly debateForeign policy
19:36
MFA: Azerbaijan does not recognize so-called 'presidential elections' held in Tskhinvali region of GeorgiaForeign policy
19:33
Azerbaijan's mining expansion to create new demand for skilled workersIndustry
19:13