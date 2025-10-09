Minister: Azerbaijan - reliable partner of int'l sports organizations

The organization of major competitions in Azerbaijan demonstrates that the country is a reliable partner for international sports organizations, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov said at the new Baku TV project "Stay in Sports," Report informs.

"Until now, major and prestigious competitions have been held in Baku. This time, we organized them outside the capital. The regions have the necessary conditions and infrastructure for this. Some of the previous sports facilities have been renovated, and new complexes have been built and commissioned in Ganja and Yevlakh. Of course, hosting major competitions in the regions presents certain challenges. But we managed this without the involvement of foreign specialists, mobilizing our own capabilities because we have ample experience in this field," the minister emphasized.

He spoke about future sports projects in the country: "Baku has been declared the world sports capital for 2026. This is no coincidence, as President Ilham Aliyev places special emphasis on developing the country's sports industry. Sports hold a key place in our state's policy. Until now, we have hosted one prestigious tournament after another. In 2026, we will also host European and World Championships, Formula 1, and other tournaments. Hosting major competitions in Azerbaijan demonstrates that the country is a reliable partner for international sports organizations."

The Azerbaijani team finished the 3rd CIS Games in second place with 184 medals (33 gold, 56 silver, and 95 bronze).