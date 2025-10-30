Jabbarov: U-23 World Championship - historic success for Azerbaijani wrestling

The U-23 World Championship held in Novi Sad, Serbia, was a historic success for Azerbaijani wrestling, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said in a post on X, Report informs.

‘Historic success for Azerbaijani wrestling at the U23 World Championships!

Our team delivered an exceptional performance in Novi Sad, Serbia - winning 7 medals - 3 gold, 1 silver, and 3 bronze - marking the best result in Azerbaijan"s history at the U23 World Championships!

World Champions: Elmir Aliyev, Ziya Babashov, Kenan Heybatov;

Silver Medal: Khetag Karsanov;

Bronze Medals: Ruslan Nurullayev, Günay Qurbanova, Ali Tsokayev.

Proud of our wrestlers who demonstrated willpower, discipline, and true champion spirit, raising our flag high once again!

Congratulations to our athletes, their coaches, and families for this remarkable achievement - the future of Azerbaijani wrestling shines bright!" reads the post.