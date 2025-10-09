Ganja hosts closing ceremony of 3rd CIS Games

Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    The closing ceremony of the 3rd CIS Games, hosted by Azerbaijan for the first time, was held in Ganja, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Organized at the Ganja Stadium, the event began with an artistic performance, followed by a video showcasing the highlights of the Games.

    Samir Sharifov, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the 3rd CIS Games, announced the successful completion of the competitions.

    He said: "Over the course of eleven days, the cities of Ganja, Sheki, Gabala, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Goygol, and Khankendi, which hosted the Games, became witnesses and active participants in a magnificent sports festival. Athletes from eight CIS member states and five additional participating countries showcased their skills and determination in 23 sports disciplines. Competing for 235 sets of individual and team awards, they delivered unforgettable moments of joy, excitement, and pride to millions of sports fans. This grand festival reflects the attention of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the development of sports in our country. We can confidently say that the organization of the 3rd CIS Games in Azerbaijan met the highest standards."

    The flag of the 3rd CIS Games was then lowered, followed by the playing of the National Anthem. The ceremony continued with additional artistic performances.

    Azerbaijan concluded the Games with a total of 184 medals - 33 gold, 56 silver, and 95 bronze - securing second place in the overall medal standings, behind Russia. This marks Azerbaijan"s best performance in the CIS Games since their inception in 2021. In the first Games, Azerbaijan won 60 medals (16 gold, 16 silver, 28 bronze), and in the second, 62 medals (10 gold, 17 silver, 35 bronze).

    The 3rd CIS Games were hosted across seven Azerbaijani cities: Ganja, Sheki, Gabala, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Goygol, and Khankandi.

