Four Azerbaijani para-taekwondo athletes claim medals in Türkiye tournament
Individual sports
- 29 March, 2026
- 14:16
Four Azerbaijani para-taekwondo athletes have risen to the podium at the Türkiye Open International Tournament held in Antalya, Report informs.
Samaya Hasanova (47 kg), Sabir Zeynalov (58 kg), Amin Aliyev (63 kg), and Imamaddin Khalilov (70 kg) finished the competition with bronze medals.
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