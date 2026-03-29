Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Four Azerbaijani para-taekwondo athletes claim medals in Türkiye tournament

    Individual sports
    • 29 March, 2026
    • 14:16
    Four Azerbaijani para-taekwondo athletes claim medals in Türkiye tournament

    Four Azerbaijani para-taekwondo athletes have risen to the podium at the Türkiye Open International Tournament held in Antalya, Report informs.

    Samaya Hasanova (47 kg), Sabir Zeynalov (58 kg), Amin Aliyev (63 kg), and Imamaddin Khalilov (70 kg) finished the competition with bronze medals.

    Four Azerbaijani para-taekwondo athletes claim medals in Türkiye tournament
    Four Azerbaijani para-taekwondo athletes claim medals in Türkiye tournament
    Four Azerbaijani para-taekwondo athletes claim medals in Türkiye tournament
    Four Azerbaijani para-taekwondo athletes claim medals in Türkiye tournament

    Türkiye Open International Tournament
    Photo
    Azərbaycan parataekvondoçuları Türkiyədə dörd medal qazanıblar
    Photo
    Азербайджанские паратхэквондисты взяли четыре медали на международном турнире в Турции

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