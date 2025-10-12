Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup

    Film about Azerbaijani alpinist wins award in Italy

    Individual sports
    • 12 October, 2025
    • 11:47
    Film about Azerbaijani alpinist wins award in Italy

    Arzu Urshan"s documentary "Following the Dream" has won in the "Documentary – Individual Sport" category at the FICTS International Sport Film Festival held in Milan, Italy.

    Azerbaijan"s Ministry of Youth and Sports, which also supported the production of the film, told Report that the documentary, which premiered in Baku on August 8, follows the inspiring journey of Azerbaijani alpinist Elmira Aslanova on her path to conquering Mount Everest.

    Mount Everest alpinist Arzu Urshan Italy
    Photo
    Azərbaycanlı alpinistdən bəhs edən film İtaliyada qalib olub
    Photo
    Фильм об азербайджанской альпинистке победил на кинофестивале в Милане

    Latest News

    12:33

    Media: President of Cameroon plans to rule until age 100

    Other countries
    12:20

    Hackers leak data of 5.7 million Qantas customers

    ICT
    12:03

    Sharif: Pakistan to give tough response to any provocation from Afghanistan

    Other countries
    11:47
    Photo

    Film about Azerbaijani alpinist wins award in Italy

    Individual sports
    11:23
    Photo

    SOCAR holds special event for children of martyrs and veterans

    Domestic policy
    11:10

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Spain

    Foreign policy
    11:07

    Qarabag climb 14 more spots in world club rankings

    Football
    10:57

    Katz: Destruction of tunnels to be main task after return of hostages

    Other countries
    10:29

    Erdogan to visit Egypt for Gaza peace summit

    Region
    All News Feed