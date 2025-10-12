Film about Azerbaijani alpinist wins award in Italy

Arzu Urshan"s documentary "Following the Dream" has won in the "Documentary – Individual Sport" category at the FICTS International Sport Film Festival held in Milan, Italy.

Azerbaijan"s Ministry of Youth and Sports, which also supported the production of the film, told Report that the documentary, which premiered in Baku on August 8, follows the inspiring journey of Azerbaijani alpinist Elmira Aslanova on her path to conquering Mount Everest.