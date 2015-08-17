Azerbaijani fighter meets with Ramzan Kadyrov - VIDEO

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani fighter, K-1 master Zabit Samadov had a sparring-fight with the head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov. Z.Samadov said to Report that this testing fight took place on his visit to Grozny, the Chechen capital.

After the fight, Ramzan Kadyrov shared his views: "On Sunday night I met with the world famous kickboxer, my dear brother Zabit Samedov on the ring. We had a brotherly sparring. Boxing lasted 4 rounds. Zabit has a good reaction, protects perfectly, loves attacking fight. We exchanged a series of blows. I am honored to be with Zabit Samedov on the ring. This man takes a worthy place in the world of sports. He achieved results and recognition by hard work, strong will and purposefulness. The exchange of blows with such a master is a good lesson and master class for any boxer"

Zabit Samadov will take part in one of the major fights of the tournament to be held in the Chechen capital, Grozny on August 22. The rival of Azerbaijani athlete will be Bosniak experienced fighter Dzevad Poturak. The tournament will take place under the control of Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov.

"Mowgli" nicknamed Zabit Samadov is remembered with 9 consecutive victories in the world. Among his biggest successes, there are his victories over K-1 tournament participant, black belt holder Makoto Uekhara, Turkish local athlete Mert Akin, Steve Mckinnon and Congo-German Danyo Ilunga in the "Global Fighting Championship 3" tournament held in Dubai.