Another Russian aid shipment to Iran enters South Astara customs post

Another shipment of humanitarian aid sent from Russia to Iran has arrived at the South-Astara customs post in Azerbaijan.

According to Report, the convoy, consisting of seven vehicles, will be dispatched toward Iran via the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) after completing customs inspection.

Meanwhile, on March 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a phone call to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, expressing gratitude for Azerbaijan's prompt assistance in evacuating Russian citizens from Iran and for facilitating the transit of humanitarian aid through Azerbaijani territory.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. As a result, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials were killed. Following this, Iran began striking targets not only in Israel but also at US and allied military bases located in Gulf countries. Due to the situation in the Middle East, some regional states temporarily closed their airspace. Shortly after launching a joint operation against Iran, armed conflict between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hezbollah resumed.