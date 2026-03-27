Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Two Israeli soldiers killed in south Lebanon combat, military says

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    • 27 March, 2026
    • 10:40
    Two Israeli soldiers killed in south Lebanon combat, military says

    The Israeli ​military said that ‌two soldiers were killed during combat operations in southern ​Lebanon amid ongoing ​clashes with Hezbollah along the ⁠border, Report informs via Reuters.

    This brings to four ​the number of Israeli soldiers ​killed there, after the military said two were killed on March ​8.

    The Hezbollah-Israel conflict ​has become the deadliest spillover of ‌the ⁠US-Israeli war on Iran since the Lebanese militant group fired at Israel ​in support ​of ⁠Tehran on March 2.

    Israel has ​responded with an offensive ​that ⁠has killed more than 1,000 people in ⁠Lebanon ​and has ​displaced over 1 million.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Southern Lebanon Paramilitary group Hezbollah
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    Двое израильских солдат погибли в ходе боевых действий в Ливане

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