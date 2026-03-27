The Israeli ​military said that ‌two soldiers were killed during combat operations in southern ​Lebanon amid ongoing ​clashes with Hezbollah along the ⁠border, Report informs via Reuters.

This brings to four ​the number of Israeli soldiers ​killed there, after the military said two were killed on March ​8.

The Hezbollah-Israel conflict ​has become the deadliest spillover of ‌the ⁠US-Israeli war on Iran since the Lebanese militant group fired at Israel ​in support ​of ⁠Tehran on March 2.

Israel has ​responded with an offensive ​that ⁠has killed more than 1,000 people in ⁠Lebanon ​and has ​displaced over 1 million.