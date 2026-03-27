Two Israeli soldiers killed in south Lebanon combat, military says
Other countries
- 27 March, 2026
- 10:40
The Israeli military said that two soldiers were killed during combat operations in southern Lebanon amid ongoing clashes with Hezbollah along the border, Report informs via Reuters.
This brings to four the number of Israeli soldiers killed there, after the military said two were killed on March 8.
The Hezbollah-Israel conflict has become the deadliest spillover of the US-Israeli war on Iran since the Lebanese militant group fired at Israel in support of Tehran on March 2.
Israel has responded with an offensive that has killed more than 1,000 people in Lebanon and has displaced over 1 million.
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