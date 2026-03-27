Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, expressed concern about the military strikes near the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Iran, the latest of which was carried out on Tuesday evening, the IAEA posted on X, Report informs.

"In the current context of the ongoing conflict, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi reiterates his deep concern about recent military strikes reportedly occurring near Iran"s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, the latest on Tuesday evening.

Given that it is an operating nuclear power plant with a large amount of nuclear material, DG Grossi warns that damage to the facility could result in a major radiological accident affecting a large area in Iran and beyond.

DG Grossi calls again for maximum restraint to avoid the risk of such a nuclear accident and stresses the importance of observing the 7 pillars for ensuring nuclear safety and security during a conflict," reads the post.