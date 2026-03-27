3,040 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

From February 28 at 8:00 a.m. (GMT+4) to March 27 at 10:00 a.m., a total of 3,040 people were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan through the Astara border crossing.

According to Report, 516 of those evacuated were Azerbaijani citizens.

The following table lists the countries and the number of people who were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan for the reporting period: