Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    3,040 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    Incident
    • 27 March, 2026
    • 10:52
    3,040 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    From February 28 at 8:00 a.m. (GMT+4) to March 27 at 10:00 a.m., a total of 3,040 people were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan through the Astara border crossing.

    According to Report, 516 of those evacuated were Azerbaijani citizens.

    The following table lists the countries and the number of people who were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan for the reporting period:

    Country

    Number Evacuated

    China

    723

    Russia

    343

    Bangladesh

    198

    Tajikistan

    187

    Pakistan

    148

    India

    184

    Oman

    80

    Indonesia

    68

    Iran

    57

    Italy

    44

    Algeria

    30

    Spain

    26

    Germany

    24

    Canada

    24

    France

    19

    Saudi Arabia

    18

    Japan

    18

    Georgia

    19

    Uzbekistan

    16

    Poland

    13

    Switzerland

    13

    Nigeria

    13

    Kazakhstan

    13

    Hungary

    12

    Bahrain

    12

    Mexico

    11

    United States

    11

    United Kingdom

    10

    Belarus

    10

    Bulgaria

    10

    DR Congo

    10

    Brazil

    8

    Sudan

    8

    Venezuela

    7

    Slovakia

    6

    Belgium

    6

    Romania

    6

    UAE

    6

    Türkiye

    5

    Serbia

    5

    Czech Republic

    5

    Sweden

    5

    Afghanistan

    5

    Australia

    5

    Austria

    5

    Greece

    5

    Vietnam

    5

    Kyrgyzstan

    5

    Jordan

    4

    Philippines

    4

    Ukraine

    4

    Sri Lanka

    4

    Kuwait

    4

    Finland

    4

    Netherlands

    4

    Qatar

    3

    Croatia

    3

    Denmark

    3

    Norway

    3

    Nepal

    2

    Lebanon

    2

    Yemen

    2

    Myanmar

    2

    Cyprus

    2

    Slovenia

    2

    Tunisia

    1

    South Africa

    1

    Maldives

    1

    Cuba

    1

    Vatican

    1

    Argentina

    1

    Bosnia and Herzegovina

    1

    Latvia

    1

    Egypt

    1

    Belize

    1

    Dominican Republic

    1

    3,040 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
    3,040 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
    3,040 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
    3,040 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
    3,040 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
    3,040 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
    3,040 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    Escalation in Middle East Evacuation from Iran
    Photo
    İrandan Azərbaycana indiyədək 3 040 şəxs təxliyə olunub
    Photo
    Из Ирана в Азербайджан на сегодняшний день эвакуировано 3 040 человек

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