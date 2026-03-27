Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Armenia, France discuss cooperation in defense industry

    Region
    • 27 March, 2026
    • 11:11
    Armenia, France discuss cooperation in defense industry

    As part of an official visit to France, Armenia's Defense Minister Suren Papikyan met with the Military Advisor to the President of France, Chief of the Special Military Staff, Army General Vincent Giraud, as well as representatives of French defense enterprises, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.

    The meetings focused on bilateral cooperation in the defense industry.

    Suren Papikyan and Vincent Giraud also addressed several issues related to international security.

    Defense industry cooperation Suren Papikyan Vincent Giraud
    Ermənistanla Fransa arasında müdafiə sənayesi sahəsində əməkdaşlıq müzakirə edilib
    Армения и Франция обсудили сотрудничество в оборонной отрасли

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