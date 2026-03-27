Armenia, France discuss cooperation in defense industry
Region
- 27 March, 2026
- 11:11
As part of an official visit to France, Armenia's Defense Minister Suren Papikyan met with the Military Advisor to the President of France, Chief of the Special Military Staff, Army General Vincent Giraud, as well as representatives of French defense enterprises, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.
The meetings focused on bilateral cooperation in the defense industry.
Suren Papikyan and Vincent Giraud also addressed several issues related to international security.
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