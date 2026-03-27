Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Mark Rutte: NATO ready to deepen dialogue, cooperation with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 27 March, 2026
    • 10:45
    Mark Rutte: NATO ready to deepen dialogue, cooperation with Azerbaijan

    The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has welcomed the significant progress achieved toward establishing peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as was reflected in NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's year‑end report for 2025, Report informs.

    The document emphasized that the initialing of the peace agreement on August 8, 2025, was an important step toward normalization of relations and strengthening regional security.

    In this context, the alliance declared that it is ready to deepen dialogue and cooperation with both countries.

    Mark Rutte North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace
    Mark Rütte: NATO Azərbaycanla dialoqu və əməkdaşlığı dərinləşdirməyə hazırdır
    Отчет Генсека: НАТО готов углублять диалог и сотрудничество с Азербайджаном

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