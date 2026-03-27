Mark Rutte: NATO ready to deepen dialogue, cooperation with Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 27 March, 2026
- 10:45
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has welcomed the significant progress achieved toward establishing peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as was reflected in NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's year‑end report for 2025, Report informs.
The document emphasized that the initialing of the peace agreement on August 8, 2025, was an important step toward normalization of relations and strengthening regional security.
In this context, the alliance declared that it is ready to deepen dialogue and cooperation with both countries.
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