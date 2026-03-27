Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan-Hungary strategic partnership thriving

    Foreign policy
    • 27 March, 2026
    • 11:17
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan-Hungary strategic partnership thriving

    Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, met with Marcell Biro, Chief National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Hungary, in Budapest, Report informs.

    "Had a highly productive meeting in Budapest with Marcell Biro, Chief National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Hungary.

    The meeting took place at Hungary's initiative within the framework of the gathering of diplomatic assistants to the heads of state and government of the member and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States. Strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Hungary continues to develop successfully across all areas. Hungary's independent policy based on national interests, along with its strong engagement with the Turkic world grounded in shared historical, ethnic, and cultural ties, and its commitment within the OTS framework, are highly commendable.

    In the context of ongoing global turbulence, the unity and solidarity of the Turkic world remain of particular importance," Hajiyev wrote on X.

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