Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Hikmat Hajiyev discusses regional security with Erdogan's chief advisor

    Foreign policy
    • 27 March, 2026
    • 11:21
    Hikmat Hajiyev discusses regional security with Erdogan's chief advisor

    Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, met with Akif Çağatay Kılıç, Chief Advisor to the President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Report informs.

    "Had a productive meeting in Budapest with Akif Çağatay Kılıç, Chief Advisor to the President of Türkiye.

    We discussed on the basis of brotherhood and strategic alliance between Azerbaijan-Türkiye further strengthening cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States, as well as broader regional security and connectivity issues.

    In the face of ongoing global challenges, enhancing further unity and solidarity across the Turkic world remains essential," Hajiyev wrote on X.

    Hikmat Hajiyev Akif Cagatay Kilic Recep Tayyip Erdogan Azerbaijan-Türkiye Relations Regional Security
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