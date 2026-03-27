Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, met with Akif Çağatay Kılıç, Chief Advisor to the President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Report informs.

"Had a productive meeting in Budapest with Akif Çağatay Kılıç, Chief Advisor to the President of Türkiye.

We discussed on the basis of brotherhood and strategic alliance between Azerbaijan-Türkiye further strengthening cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States, as well as broader regional security and connectivity issues.

In the face of ongoing global challenges, enhancing further unity and solidarity across the Turkic world remains essential," Hajiyev wrote on X.