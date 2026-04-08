Magnitude 5.3 quake hits Caspian Sea
Incident
- 08 April, 2026
- 14:28
A 5.3-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Caspian Sea on Wednesday, according to the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Report informs.
The quake, at a depth of 70 km, was recorded at 13:05 local time.
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