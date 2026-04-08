Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Magnitude 5.3 quake hits Caspian Sea

    Incident
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 14:28
    Magnitude 5.3 quake hits Caspian Sea

    A 5.3-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Caspian Sea on Wednesday, according to the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Report informs.

    The quake, at a depth of 70 km, was recorded at 13:05 local time.

    Caspian Sea Earthquake
    FHN: Zəlzələ nəticəsində dağıntı və ya insan xəsarəti barədə məlumat daxil olmayıb - YENİLƏNİB-2
    МЧС: Данных о разрушениях и пострадавших в результате землетрясения нет - ОБНОВЛЕНО-2

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