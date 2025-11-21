High-rise residential building ablaze in Baku's Yasamal district

Emergency services are battling a fire in a high-rise residential building in the Yasamal district of Baku.

According to Report, authorities say the blaze broke out on Mirali Seyidov Street in the evening, prompting a swift response from firefighters, police, and emergency medical teams.

Officials from the State Fire Service and the Special Risk Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are at the scene, conducting firefighting and rescue operations.

At present, the cause of the fire and the number of casualties remain unclear.