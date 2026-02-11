Minister: By 2030, AI will create $16 trillion in added value

By 2030, artificial intelligence is expected to create approximately $16 trillion in added value globally.

According to Report, this was stated by Digital Development and Transport Minister of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev at a meeting on the unified action plan "Azerbaijan's New Digital Architecture," chaired today by President Ilham Aliyev.

"The digital economy is already beginning to surpass the traditional economy globally," he noted.

According to the minister, added value in these sectors has demonstrated steady growth in Azerbaijan in recent years: "Last year, growth in the transport sector was 5%, and in the ICT sector, approximately 8.5%."