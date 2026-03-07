Vucic: Serbia to launch drone production in April

Serbia will launch domestic drone production in April, jointly with a foreign partner, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said during the presentation of the national strategy "Serbia 2030," Report informs via Serbian media.

"We've been doing this before, building various versions, but now, starting in late April, we will have full-scale [drone] production in Serbia, jointly with a foreign partner," he explained.

Furthermore, the Serbian leader announced plans to technologically modernize the armed forces "following the Israeli model."

The Serbian president also announced the establishment of the country's first humanoid robot factory, with the participation of the Chinese company Mint, no later than this fall.

"I'm proud to have personally participated in bringing this company to Loznica. We're creating a full range of systems for training and robotics. Serbia will produce 1,000 of these robots for various tasks and 10,000 robotic dogs with a variety of functions. I consider artificial intelligence to be of paramount importance for the future," Vucic emphasized.