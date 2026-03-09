Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Parliament speakers of Azerbaijan, Pakistan mull regional tensions

    Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, has telephoned Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova, Report informs.

    According to the Milli Majlis, the sides expressed concern about the processes taking place in the region during the telephone conversation.

    The parties also reviewed issues of bilateral, trilateral, and multilateral cooperation between the Azerbaijan Milli Majlis and the Pakistan National Assembly. They emphasized the importance of dialogue between parliaments in terms of peace, stability, and cooperation.

    Sahibə Qafarova pakistanlı həmkarı ilə regiondakı gərginliyi müzakirə edib
    Сахиба Гафарова обсудила региональную ситуацию со спикером парламента Пакистана

