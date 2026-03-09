Parliament speakers of Azerbaijan, Pakistan mull regional tensions
Milli Majlis
- 09 March, 2026
- 13:47
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, has telephoned Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova, Report informs.
According to the Milli Majlis, the sides expressed concern about the processes taking place in the region during the telephone conversation.
The parties also reviewed issues of bilateral, trilateral, and multilateral cooperation between the Azerbaijan Milli Majlis and the Pakistan National Assembly. They emphasized the importance of dialogue between parliaments in terms of peace, stability, and cooperation.
