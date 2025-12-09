Azerbaijan mulls creation of innovation labs with Google
- 09 December, 2025
- 15:28
Azerbaijan has discussed cooperation with Google to create an innovation and startup ecosystem, including cloud innovation labs and skills development programs, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said in a post on X, Report informs.
"During our visit to the US, we met with Rachel Coleman, head of Google's International Government Relations," the minister wrote.
