    Azerbaijan mulls creation of innovation labs with Google

    ICT
    • 09 December, 2025
    • 15:28
    Azerbaijan has discussed cooperation with Google to create an innovation and startup ecosystem, including cloud innovation labs and skills development programs, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said in a post on X, Report informs.

    "During our visit to the US, we met with Rachel Coleman, head of Google's International Government Relations," the minister wrote.

    Azerbaijan google cooperation
    Azərbaycan "Google" ilə "bulud" innovasiya laboratoriyalarının qurulmasını müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан обсудил с Google создание инновационных лабораторий

