Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Coordination Headquarters members inspect several facilities in Azerbaijan's Hadrut

    Domestic policy
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 20:15
    Coordination Headquarters members inspect several facilities in Azerbaijan's Hadrut

    Members of the Coordination Headquarters for addressing issues in Azerbaijan"s liberated territories in a centralized manner and the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan visited the first residential quarter in the Hadrut settlement of the Khojavend district on March 16, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The members of the Headquarters were informed about the tourism development concept in Hadrut and the hotel reconstruction project.

    Coordination Headquarters members inspect several facilities in Azerbaijan's Hadrut
    Coordination Headquarters members inspect several facilities in Azerbaijan's Hadrut
    Coordination Headquarters members inspect several facilities in Azerbaijan's Hadrut
    Coordination Headquarters Azerbaijan's liberated territories
    Photo
    Əlaqələndirmə Qərargahının üzvləri Hadrutda bir sıra obyektlərə baxış keçiriblər
    Photo
    Члены Координационного штаба осмотрели ряд объектов в Гадруте

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