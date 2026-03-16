Coordination Headquarters members inspect several facilities in Azerbaijan's Hadrut
Domestic policy
- 16 March, 2026
- 20:15
Members of the Coordination Headquarters for addressing issues in Azerbaijan"s liberated territories in a centralized manner and the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan visited the first residential quarter in the Hadrut settlement of the Khojavend district on March 16, Report informs via AZERTAC.
The members of the Headquarters were informed about the tourism development concept in Hadrut and the hotel reconstruction project.
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Coordination Headquarters members inspect several facilities in Azerbaijan's HadrutDomestic policy
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