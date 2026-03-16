Azerbaijani Embassy in Czech Republic to temporarily suspend consular services
Foreign policy
- 16 March, 2026
- 20:28
Due to the Novruz and Ramadan holidays, the consular section of the Azerbaijani Embassy in the Czech Republic will be closed from March 20 to 30, Report informs referring to the Embassy's page on X.
In accordance with the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, these dates have been declared non-working days in connection with the Novruz and Ramadan holidays.
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