Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijani Embassy in Czech Republic to temporarily suspend consular services

    Foreign policy
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 20:28
    Azerbaijani Embassy in Czech Republic to temporarily suspend consular services

    Due to the Novruz and Ramadan holidays, the consular section of the Azerbaijani Embassy in the Czech Republic will be closed from March 20 to 30, Report informs referring to the Embassy's page on X.

    In accordance with the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, these dates have been declared non-working days in connection with the Novruz and Ramadan holidays.

    Azerbaijani Embassy
    Azərbaycanın Çexiyadakı səfirliyi 10 gün konsulluq xidməti göstərməyəcək
    Посольство Азербайджана в Чехии временно приостановит консульские услуги

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