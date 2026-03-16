Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Iran's supreme leader appoints former Guards chief as military adviser

    Region
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 20:03
    Iran's supreme leader appoints former Guards chief as military adviser

    Iran's new supreme leader has appointed the former chief of the Revolutionary Guards as a military adviser, local media reports, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.

    "General Mohsen Rezaei was appointed as military adviser by the order of commander-in-chief Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei," Mehr news agency reports.

    Other media also reports the appointment.

    Rezaei, 71, previously headed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the ideological arm of Iran's military. He has since held several senior positions within Iran's political system.

    The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Mojtaba Khamenei
    Müctəba Xamenei SEPAH-ın sabiq komandanını özünə hərbi müşavir təyin edib
    Моджтаба Хаменеи назначил экс-командующего КСИР своим военным советником

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    Iran's supreme leader appoints former Guards chief as military adviser

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