Iran's new supreme leader has appointed the former chief of the Revolutionary Guards as a military adviser, local media reports, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.

"General Mohsen Rezaei was appointed as military adviser by the order of commander-in-chief Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei," Mehr news agency reports.

Other media also reports the appointment.

Rezaei, 71, previously headed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the ideological arm of Iran's military. He has since held several senior positions within Iran's political system.