Iran's supreme leader appoints former Guards chief as military adviser
Region
- 16 March, 2026
- 20:03
Iran's new supreme leader has appointed the former chief of the Revolutionary Guards as a military adviser, local media reports, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.
"General Mohsen Rezaei was appointed as military adviser by the order of commander-in-chief Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei," Mehr news agency reports.
Other media also reports the appointment.
Rezaei, 71, previously headed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the ideological arm of Iran's military. He has since held several senior positions within Iran's political system.
Latest News
21:31
Trump expects sharp drop in oil prices after end of war in Middle EastOther countries
21:25
Kallas: EU will help Armenia counter external interference in electionsOther countries
21:10
Armenia's opposition nominates Kocharyan as candidate for prime ministerRegion
20:57
Zelenskyy to visit United Kingdom tomorrowOther countries
20:47
US has hit over 7,000 Iranian targets, Trump saysOther countries
20:42
Iranian missile intercepted over Israeli parliamentOther countries
20:28
Azerbaijani Embassy in Czech Republic to temporarily suspend consular servicesForeign policy
20:15
Photo
Coordination Headquarters members inspect several facilities in Azerbaijan's HadrutDomestic policy
20:03