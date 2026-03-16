Coordination Headquarters members visit Hadrut Mosque

Members of the Coordination Headquarters for addressing issues in Azerbaijan"s liberated territories in a centralized manner visited the Hadrut Mosque on March 16, Report informs via AZERTAC.

Earlier in the day, a regular meeting of the Coordination Headquarters chaired by Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and head of the Coordination Headquarters, was held in the city of Khojavend.