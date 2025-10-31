Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13

    Azerbaijan increases Innovation and Digital Development Agency's charter capital

    ICT
    • 31 October, 2025
    • 16:51
    Azerbaijan increases Innovation and Digital Development Agency's charter capital

    President Ilham Aliyev has amended the Charter of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, originally approved by the presidential decree dated October 21, 2022, Report informs.

    According to the changes, the agency's charter capital has been increased from 6,783,392 manats ($3,990,230) to 26,783,392 manats ($15,754,936), meaning a nearly 4-fold increase.

    Ilham Aliyev Innovation and Digital Development Agency charter capital
    İnnovasiya və Rəqəmsal İnkişaf Agentliyinin nizamnamə kapitalı 4 dəfəyə yaxın artırılıb
    Уставный капитал Агентства инноваций и цифрового развития увеличен почти в 4 раза

    Latest News

    18:17

    Armenia to receive €152 million in support from Germany

    Region
    18:00
    Photo
    Video

    Azerbaijani and Kazakh defense ministers meet in Almaty

    Military
    17:54

    Sahiba Gafarova to visit Brazil to attend COP30 – EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    17:52

    Azeraluminium exports reach $92.2M in January–September

    Industry
    17:38

    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan sign 2026 military cooperation plan – UPDATED

    Military
    17:28
    Photo

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan discusses digital innovation in fintech

    Finance
    17:27

    Azerbaijani parliament speaker to travel to Egypt tomorrow – EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    17:15
    Photo

    Sofia hosts Bulgaria–Azerbaijan Business Forum

    Business
    17:13

    Ukrainian minister: Over 2,000 children in Ukraine injured since start of war - EXCLUSIVE

    Social security
    All News Feed