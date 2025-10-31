Azerbaijan increases Innovation and Digital Development Agency's charter capital
ICT
- 31 October, 2025
- 16:51
President Ilham Aliyev has amended the Charter of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, originally approved by the presidential decree dated October 21, 2022, Report informs.
According to the changes, the agency's charter capital has been increased from 6,783,392 manats ($3,990,230) to 26,783,392 manats ($15,754,936), meaning a nearly 4-fold increase.
