Azerbaijan and China's iSoftStone discussed opportunities for cooperation in digital economy and innovation, Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said in a post on X.

According to Report, the discussions took place during the minister's meeting with Li Huang, Executive Vice President of iSoftStone.

The parties also exchanged views on cooperation in technology transfer, as well as on forming a supply and value chain that would support the production of computers and electronic equipment in Azerbaijan.