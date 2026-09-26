Russell: Azerbaijan Grand Prix was successful for me

2026 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix winner George Russell said the race in Baku went well for him after disappointing results in the previous rounds, according to Report.

"I go into every race aiming to win. Today, everything worked out for me. The last few Grands Prix did not go well for me. But I achieved a good result in Baku. On the final lap, when I saw the yellow flags, I slowed down a little," the Mercedes driver said this in a post-race interview.

The driver added that he hopes to win all the remaining races of the 2026 championship.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull finished second at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, while his teammate Isack Hadjar came third.

Italian Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli, who finished fifth in Baku, continues to lead the drivers" standings with 302 points.

Russell is second with 236 points, while British Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton is third with 199 points.