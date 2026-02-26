Yuriy Husyev: 'We commemorate innocent victims of Khojaly with deep sorrow'
26 February, 2026
- 14:38
Ukrainian Ambassador to Baku Yuriy Husyev has honored the memory of the victims of the Khojaly genocide on the occasion of the 34th anniversary of the tragedy, Report informs.
"On this tragic day, we commemorate the innocent victims of Khojaly with deep sorrow and bow our heads in mourning," he wrote on X.
On this tragic day, we commemorate the innocent victims of Khojaly with deep sorrow and bow our heads in mourning. pic.twitter.com/ruiqvyRCXZ— Yuriy Husyev (@Husyev) February 26, 2026
